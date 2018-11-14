Havells to launch new range of 'smart' fans

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Electrical goods maker Havells India will launch an IOT based 'Smart Fan' along with a range of premium and technology-enabled fans in January 2019, a top company official said Wednesday.

The company which showcased its new range of fans here said it would also launch a 'retro-fit kit.'

Havells has developed a series of smart, durable and technologically advanced fans and these 'intelligent' fans would be offered under "State-of-the-Art Technology" and "State-of-the-Style" ranges, Havells India Limited President Saurabh Goel told reporters here.

"Along with the new range of fans, a first-of-its-kind IOT based smart fan will be launched in January 2019," Goel said, adding this fan controlled by a remote, with a mobile app and Wi-Fi connectivity, will adjust its speed based on the temperature in the room.

The fan also comes with new auto function modes like sleep and breeze.

The base version wherein a retrofit module would be introduced in the decorative model (Enticer) is named as 'Enticer Smart' and it would be fully compatible with 'Alexa' and 'Google Home' connectivity applications, for the ease of usage, he said.