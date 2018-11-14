RBI imposes fine of Rs 3 crore each on Deutsche Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank said Wednesday it has imposed a penalty of over Rs 3 crore on Deutsche Bank for non-compliance of various norms including asset classification and KYC.

The RBI also slapped a fine of Rs 3 crore on state-owned Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd for violating similar norms.

The RBI has imposed, by an order dated November 5, 2018, a monetary penalty of Rs 30.10 million on Deutsche Bank AG for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms, Know Your Customer/Anti-money Laundering (KYC/AML) norms, and on disclosure of monetary penalties imposed by the regulator, the central bank said in a release.

In a separate release, the RBI said a fine of Rs 30 million is slapped on The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on IRAC norms and KYC/AML norms.

RBI said the penalties on these two banks have been imposed taking into account the failure of the banks to adhere to the directions issued by it.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," it said further.