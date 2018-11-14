Home Business

Rupee rises 67 paise against US dollar on falling crude prices

The rise in the rupee was also supported by dollar-selling by exporters and banks and the US unit's weakness against some currencies overseas, traders said.

Published: 14th November 2018 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee-Dollar

Representational Image(File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated 67 paise to 72 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange Wednesday after crude prices fell to a one-year low in the global market, easing concerns over expanding current account deficit and inflation.

The rise in the rupee was also supported by dollar-selling by exporters and banks and the US unit's weakness against some currencies overseas, traders said.

Furthermore, a higher opening in the domestic equity market too supported the rupee.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped almost 7 per cent to a one-year low of USD 65 a barrel after the US President Donald Trump urged Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Saudi Arabia to maintain their current policy of gradually increasing output, which helps to cap oil prices.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee commenced with strength at 72.18 and appreciated further to quote 67 paise higher at 72 against the US dollar.

The rupee had gained 22 paise to close at 72.67 against the US dollar Tuesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) had sold shares worth Rs 494.95 crore Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 156.56 points, 0.45 per cent, to 35,301.05 in early trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Rupee Indian Rupee against US Dollar INR Exchange Rate Falling crude prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp