Home Business

Costly fuel, weak rupee take a toll on SpiceJet

 Budget carrier SpiceJet has reported a net loss of `389.37 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year.

Published: 15th November 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Budget carrier SpiceJet has reported a net loss of Rs 389.37 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 105.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.“As an impact of strong cost pressures faced during this quarter, the company paid an amount of Rs 272 crore on account of increase in cost of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), Rs 78 crore on account of rupee depreciation and an amount of `46 crore on account of forex losses on its obligations as compared to Q2FY2017. Revenue performance remained disciplined and fell by only 1 per cent in spite of severe competition,” said a SpiceJet statement on Wednesday.

The airline said that the average domestic load factor for the quarter was 93.5 per cent and it has recorded the industry’s highest load factor for 42 successive months.Moreover, SpiceJet is all set to take deliveries of 10 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the December quarter and up to eight MAX aircraft have been planned for inductions in the fourth quarter of FY2019.

Further, four Q400 aircraft will be inducted during Q3FY2019 and up to four Q400s are planned for inductions in Q4FY2019. With the crude prices taking a fall in this quarter, the profitable performance is expected to pick up during the next two-three quarters, it said.

“While it has been a challenging quarter for the entire industry, SpiceJet has managed to handle the sector headwinds, thanks to our aggressive network expansion, emphasis on cost reduction, induction of fuel efficient aircraft and the undying competitive spirit of our employees,” SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SpiceJet

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • tmranganathan
    u write a long article when spicejet loses but keep mum when they made astronomical profit. why this double standard?
    15 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp