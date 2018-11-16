Home Business

Digital disruption to create 1.4 million IT jobs by 2027: IDC

Of the 9.1 million IT positions in India in 2017, 5.9 million job postings from employers were for new-age roles.

Published: 16th November 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India is likely to add over 1.4 million new IT jobs by 2027, an increase of 46 per cent, said a joint study by technology major Cisco and research organisation International Data Corporation (IDC). The study also finds that job creation would be driven by emerging technologies like cybersecurity, Internet of things (IoT) and big data.

According to IDC InfoBrief’s ‘The 20 Most Significant IT Roles You Should Consider in India’, social media administrator, machine learning designer and IoT designer, among others, are among the most in-demand job roles in the coming years.

Of the 9.1 million IT positions in India in 2017, 5.9 million job postings from employers were for new-age roles. Globally, new-age jobs will add more than 5 million positions worldwide by 2027, posting a 36 per cent increase. 

According to the study, 89 per cent of hiring managers reported a higher level of trust on candidates having certifications, while 88 per cent of customers experienced an improvement in the level of service and support to end-users. 

TAGS
cybersecurity Internet of things

