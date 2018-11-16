Mercedes-Benz launches new CLS model at a starting price of Rs 84.7 Lakh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz Friday launched new CLS model with a starting price of Rs 84.70 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

The third generation CLS is powered by a new two-litre BS VI compliant diesel engine with power of 180 kw, the company said in a statement.

"With the launch of the new CLS 300 d, Mercedes-Benz continues its offensive with its 12th product launched in 2018," Mercedes-Benz India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Michael Jopp said.

"We have an exciting line-up for 2019 as well and our product innovations will continue in the coming months," he further said.

Jopp said the company is confident that the third generation CLS would offer "superior luxury and comfort" to its customers and will continue to delight them.

The new CLS has luxury features like Burmester surround sound system, which includes 13 high-performance speakers precisely tailored to the vehicle interiors providing an acoustic experience, the company added.

The vehicle is also equipped with smartphone integration, which supports android auto and Apple CarPlay, it added.