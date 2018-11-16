Home Business

Pepperfry, Bajaj Finserv tie up to provide No Cost EMIs

Online furniture brand Pepperfry has entered into a partnership with Bajaj Finserv Limited to provide ‘No-cost EMI’ financing for its customers.

Published: 16th November 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Online furniture brand Pepperfry has entered into a partnership with Bajaj Finserv Limited to provide ‘No-cost EMI’ financing for its customers. This method of payment will be available to all Bajaj Finserv cardholders for all products being sold on Pepperfry.com with a minimum value of `7,500 for a tenure of three-to-five months.

Hussaine Kesury, Chief Activations Officer, Pepperfry, said, “Our primary aim is to curate seamless experiences for all our customers and therefore, the introduction of the No-Cost EMI option offers more flexibility to customers who are hesitant to make the entire payment upfront. We are delighted to partner with Bajaj Finserv, a market leader in its niche, whose core values are in line with our continued endeavour to make home and furniture purchases exciting for consumers.”

Pepperfry has recently introduced cash-on-delivery service to ease the process of buying furniture. With the No-Cost EMI financing, it will let customers, who are non-credit card holders or who do not wish to block their credit card limit, to buy the products easily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bajaj Finserv pepperfry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp