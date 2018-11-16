Pepperfry, Bajaj Finserv tie up to provide No Cost EMIs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Online furniture brand Pepperfry has entered into a partnership with Bajaj Finserv Limited to provide ‘No-cost EMI’ financing for its customers. This method of payment will be available to all Bajaj Finserv cardholders for all products being sold on Pepperfry.com with a minimum value of `7,500 for a tenure of three-to-five months.

Hussaine Kesury, Chief Activations Officer, Pepperfry, said, “Our primary aim is to curate seamless experiences for all our customers and therefore, the introduction of the No-Cost EMI option offers more flexibility to customers who are hesitant to make the entire payment upfront. We are delighted to partner with Bajaj Finserv, a market leader in its niche, whose core values are in line with our continued endeavour to make home and furniture purchases exciting for consumers.”

Pepperfry has recently introduced cash-on-delivery service to ease the process of buying furniture. With the No-Cost EMI financing, it will let customers, who are non-credit card holders or who do not wish to block their credit card limit, to buy the products easily.