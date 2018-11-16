Home Business

Tatas say no offer to Jet Airways yet, talks only preliminary

The Jet stock opened with an over 14 percent gap in the morning expecting a positive outcome from the Tata Sons board meeting.

Published: 16th November 2018 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel and Jet Airways. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, said on Friday that it is in initial discussions with Jet Airways and clarified that it has made no proposal so far to buy a stake in the cash-strapped carrier.“We would like to clarify that any such discussions have been preliminary and no proposal has been made,” Tata Sons said in a statement after a Board meeting, referring to speculations in the media that the Tata-Jet Airways deal was imminent. While the Board members remained tight-lipped during its meeting, the statement was issued only later in the day.

ALSO READ | Deal with Tata provisional: Jet Airways

Meanwhile, the buzz has sent the Jet shares soaring over 40 per cent in the past five trading sessions alone. The clarification from Tatas could further escalate the share prices to a new high.It has been widely reported that it was the Narendra Modi administration that approached the salt-to-software conglomerate to help rescue the beleaguered airline. If the deal materialises, this would be Tata’s third investment in the aviation sector after two joint ventures with Singapore Airlines Ltd and AirAsia India.

ALSO READ | Tata Sons taking every precautions before buying Jet Airways

According to industry experts, there is scope for a mass reduction in staff and maintenance cost, where Jet pays at least 10 per cent more than InterGlobe, the operator of IndiGo.For Jet Airways, a stake sale would ease its cash crunch that has delayed salaries to its employees and payments to aircraft-leasing firms. The merger would also necessitate the departure of Jet Airways’ founder Naresh Goyal.

Jet had posted its third consecutive quarterly loss on Monday, triggered by costlier fuel and its inability to pass on higher costs due to competitive fares in the world’s fastest growing aviation market. 
The airline, which has lost nearly 70 per cent of its market value this year, said it is undertaking a review of its business to boost revenues in order to stay afloat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air Asia Tata Sons Jet Airways Tata-Jet airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp