Home Business

Uber drivers may earn Rs 2,200 per month more with new fare plan

The announcement came days before the strike threat on November 18 and 19 that the drivers had given to the management after their 12-day strike last month.

Published: 16th November 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

Uber

Uber (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leading cab aggregator Uber India Thursday claimed that its fuel price-linked fare mechanism will increase gross earnings of its drivers by Re 1 per km, which on a monthly basis will lead to a net additional earning of up to Rs 2,200 for an 8-hours driving.

The announcement claims a day after it assured its driver partners that their net earnings won't be impacted due to rising fuel prices as it would be rolling out a national fuel price index to ensure that their earnings are correlated with changes in the fuel prices.

The announcement came days before the strike threat on November 18 and 19 that the drivers had given to the management after their 12-day strike last month.

Given the impact of rising fuel prices to their net earnings, Uber drivers have demanded a fuel-price linked fare mechanism which the company has agreed to, Uber said in a statement.

"The mechanism is first being rolled out in Mumbai and we estimate it will increase gross earnings of driver partners by Rs 1 per km. Those who drive around 8-hours a day, this is estimated to translate into a net earnings increase of Rs 2,000-2,200 a month," Uber claimed in the statement.

The drivers of cab aggregators Ola and Uber had gone on a 12-day strike last month over lower earnings due to fuel price hike.

The strike was called off on November 3, following assurances from the aggregators and the state administration that the cab aggregators would prepare a new fare chart on price-per-km basis by mid-November, which will take into consideration the rising fuel prices.

Uber is also working towards providing drivers access to health and life insurance and micro-loans and a host of other benefits aimed at improving their welfare, it had said.

Since the beginning of 2018, fuel prices have risen sharply amidst a global surge and a free-falling rupee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber Uber driver ola

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp