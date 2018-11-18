Home Business

RBI sold an average of USD18.66 billion of dollar currency between April-September 2018

The central bank has been very active in the past few months in the spot market to save the rupee which got battered against the US dollar.

Published: 18th November 2018 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Dollar

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net sold USD 18.662 billion of the greenback in the spot market, during the first seven months of the current financial year, according to RBI data.

In the same period last year, RBI was a net purchaser of the greenback, as it had bought USD 16.301 billion. In September, 2018, RBI sold USD 31 million of the US currency in the spot market on a net basis, as per the latest RBI data.

In the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 1.012 billion, while selling USD 1.043 billion in the spot market. In August, and July, it had sold USD 2.323 billion and 1.87 billion, respectively, on a net basis.

The apex bank said that in April, May and June, it had, on net basis, sold USD 2.483 billion, USD 5.767 billion and USD 6.184 billion of the US currency, respectively.

In September 2017, RBI had net bought USD 1.259 billion of dollar, after it purchased USD 3.788 billion and USD 2.529 billion in the spot market. RBI maintains that its intervention in the foreign exchange market is to curb volatility in the rupee and not to target a level of the domestic currency.

The central bank has been very active in the past few months in the spot market to save the rupee which got battered against the US dollar.

The domestic currency fell to a historic low of Rs 74.1 against the dollar in October. In FY18, the apex bank had net purchased USD 33.689 billion of US dollars from the spot market.

It had bought USD 52.068 billion from the spot market, while selling USD 18.379 billion. In FY17, RBI had bought USD 12.351 billion of the US dollars on a net basis.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net forward sales at the end of September was USD 1.358 billion, compared with a purchase of USD 5.730 billion in August, according to RBI data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dollar sold RBI Reserve Bank of India RBI INR to USD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp