Home Business

Bitcoin sinks to new 13-month low

Data compiled by Bloomberg showed the world's most popular virtual currency losing about 10 per cent of its value from Friday evening to stand at USD 4,958.36 at 1635 GMT.

Published: 19th November 2018 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bitcoin

A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration.| REUTERS

By PTI

LONDON: The value of bitcoin slipped Monday below USD 5,000 for the first time since October 2017 as volatility returned to the cryptocurrency market.

Data compiled by Bloomberg showed the world's most popular virtual currency losing about 10 per cent of its value from Friday evening to stand at USD 4,958.36 at 1635 GMT.

It rebounded slightly to trade at USD 5,065 at 1710 GMT.

ALSO READ: India’s first Bitcoin ATM kiosk set up in Bengaluru​​

The rout on the crypto market began on Wednesday and also affected widely traded currencies such as Ethereum and Ripple.

Bitcoin opened trading on Wednesday at USD 6,326 and has since seen its market capitalisation fall to less than USD 100 million for the first time in over a year.

The still-nascent market is not completely transparent and analysts have struggled to understand what prompted the latest selloff.

Bitcoin's all-time high of USD 19,511 was recorded last year on December 18, 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bitcoin cryptocurrency Bitstamp platform

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp