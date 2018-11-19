Bitcoin sinks to new 13-month low

By PTI

LONDON: The value of bitcoin slipped Monday below USD 5,000 for the first time since October 2017 as volatility returned to the cryptocurrency market.

Data compiled by Bloomberg showed the world's most popular virtual currency losing about 10 per cent of its value from Friday evening to stand at USD 4,958.36 at 1635 GMT.

It rebounded slightly to trade at USD 5,065 at 1710 GMT.

The rout on the crypto market began on Wednesday and also affected widely traded currencies such as Ethereum and Ripple.

Bitcoin opened trading on Wednesday at USD 6,326 and has since seen its market capitalisation fall to less than USD 100 million for the first time in over a year.

The still-nascent market is not completely transparent and analysts have struggled to understand what prompted the latest selloff.

Bitcoin's all-time high of USD 19,511 was recorded last year on December 18, 2017.