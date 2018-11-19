Home Business

Credit market a level playing field for small banks too

According to a PwC report, chatbots, IoT and Machine Learning are the technologies that are defining the financial services sector right now.

Published: 19th November 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreejani Bhattacharyya
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The credit market in India is ever growing as more and more seek loans from the formal sector. But, where larger banks fail to reach, technology-enabled KYC verification is helping new players to add customers. Customers from lower income groups, especially those without a collateral or a regular monthly income, find it difficult to avail loans from traditional banking sources. This is where fintech companies put their technological base to good use. Urban and large banks may access CIBIL or such credit databases to verify customer score. Microfinance firms and lenders in the rural affordable housing segment use other automated processes and independent credit appraisal technologies.

“We generate a ‘Shubh score’, which ranks a person on his credit-worthiness. When a person applies for loan through the Shubh Loans app, he has to upload his photos, PAN details and bank statements,” says Monish Anand, co-founder, Shubh Loans, a fintech company headquartered in Bengaluru. He added that a majority of loans taken are for rental deposits, marriages, security deposits, paying off existing loans taken from moneylenders, and education.

The country has a number of fintech companies, including FlexiLoans, FineTrain, Capital Floats, KredX and InstaKash, among others. Technology is their backbone. According to a PwC report, chatbots, IoT and Machine Learning are the technologies that are defining the financial services sector right now. Fintech companies in India currently offer loans at rates ranging from 24-48 per cent per annum.

Do these fintech companies eat into the market share of traditional banks? PP Narayanan, president and head, MSME and transaction banking, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, does not think so. “The demand for credit is so high in this country that there is space for all players. These fintech companies have the advantage of technology, which is great for onboarding a customer. But the issue is the recovery of money,” he says.

Banks operate via brick-and-mortar branches and they lack manpower, says Narayanan, who opines that small finance banks have an edge in the market as microlending is dealt well by these players.
Experience shows that clients in the microfinance area are generally prompt in repayment. But, a lack of sound financial habits sometimes makes them less credit-worthy, says Rahul Sekar of Shubh Loans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Credit market Banks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp