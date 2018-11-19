Home Business

Industrial park rating system to boost industry competitiveness, manufacturing: Suresh Prabhu

Under the system, the ministry would assess 200 such parks on several parameters such as sewage effluent and treatment; and water treatment.

Published: 19th November 2018 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Prabhu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Development of industrial park rating system would help increase competitiveness of industries and promotion of the manufacturing sector, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said Monday.

The system is being developed by the ministry to assess industrial parks in the country based on four pillars -- internal and external infrastructure, connectivity, environment and safety management, and business support services.

Prabhu said such systems help in improving infrastructure of industrial parks which are present in almost all the states.

WTO's discussion agenda must include old, new issues: Suresh Prabhu

There are over 3,000 industrial parks in the country in sectors including engineering, software, food processing and chemicals.

Secretary in the Department of industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Ramesh Abhishek said, going forward the system could become a ready-to-refer database for prospective investors in these industrial parks.

The need of the system arises to see whether these parks are matching the global standards.

Suresh Prabhu Industrial park rating Ramesh Abhishek

