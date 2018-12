By PTI

TOKYO: Nissan on Monday accused its chairman Carlos Ghosn of "significant acts of misconduct" including underreporting his income and said it would propose his dismissal, after media reports he would be arrested in Tokyo.

In a statement, the carmaker said it had been conducting its own probe into Ghosn, who was reportedly being questioned by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday, after a whiste-blower report, and had uncovered misconduct going back several years.