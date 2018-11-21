Home Business

Panasonic launches Bluetooth-based portable tracker in India

The device comes with Bluetooth 5 that allows communication with a lower battery consumption, thus elongating the battery up to 18 months without a charge, Panasonic claimed.

Published: 21st November 2018

A man walks past the Panasonic logo at the Panasonic Centre in Tokyo ( Photo| REUTERS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Japanese electronics company Panasonic on Wednesday launched a Bluetooth-based tracker, Seekit, developed by the company's India Innovation Centre located in Bengaluru.

Seekit will be available in two variants, Seekit Edge and Seekit Loop, and is priced at Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,299 respectively, Panasonic said in a statement, adding that the devices will be available on various leading e-commerce platforms starting December first week.

To find their belongings using Seekit, users need to simply tag their valuables and connect to the Seekit smartphone app.

It features a separation indicator, proximity guidance, last seen a location, bi-directional tracking, and voice alerts with high alert mode for tracking and low alert mode to avoid unnecessary alerts.

The device comes with Bluetooth 5 that allows communication with a lower battery consumption, thus elongating the battery up to 18 months without a charge, Panasonic claimed.

The separation indicator feature alerts the user as soon as the valuable is disconnected, reminding that the valuable is being left behind.

"We are largely focusing on both Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions at our India Innovation Centre. The launch of Seekit is strategically aligned to our objective to create a smart and connected ecosystem," said Manish Sharma, President and CEO Panasonic India and South Asia.

