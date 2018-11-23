Home Business

Electric year ahead for car buyers

India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution has been long in the making, at least for cars.

Published: 23rd November 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Electric vehicles image used for representation (File photo| Reuters)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution has been long in the making, at least for cars. For over half a decade, the market has been teased with one concept after another. Launch dates tantalisingly close, but just far enough away that it has been hard for prospective buyers to seriously consider them for their next purchase. However, 2019 is likely to boast a line-up of not one or two, but five fully electric cars. 
While electric scooters, and the now ubiquitous e-rickshaws, have led adoption in India so far, 2019’s line-up of cars significantly expands options for car customers. 

There are already some on sale, Mahindra Electric alone has two — the eVerito and e2o — but no other year has offered such a strong line-up to choose from. In the pipeline is Hyundai’s Kona SUV, Mahindra’s eKUV100, Nissan’s Leaf, Tata and Jayem’s Neo, and Tata’s Tiago and Tigor EVs. 

While Hyundai, Mahindra and Nissan are set to introduce these models next year, the Neo has been going through road tests for a while with sources saying a 2019 launch is very likely. The Neo is being built through a joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives. As for the Tiago and Tigor EVs, the latter is currently being shipped to state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and sources say one of the two models is likely to be introduced for the open market next year. Albeit, in a phased manner for select cities. 

With five electric cars in the pipeline, Indian customers on the lookout for larger electric options will now have a decent range to choose from. Once on the roads, however, these will need an adequate network of charging stations, and necessary support infrastructure. But, the Centre’s push to achieve its 2030 EV goal is already prompting movement on this front. 

State-run power company NTPC this week signed an MoU with vehicle aggregators like Ola, Lithium, Shuttl, Bikxie, Bounce, Electrie and Zoom Car for the development and utilisation of public charging infrastructure. The company has also associated with oil firms like IOCL, HPCL and DMRC to develop public charging points. Another sticking point for electric vehicles in general has been the price, which is around 20-40 per cent costlier than conventional vehicles, even with the government subsidy. 

“Although customers understand the advantages of extremely low running and maintenance cost, they are still sceptical of buying one as there are not many on the road. If somehow the industry and the government can collectively work to put the first 2 million EVs on the road, it will automatically catalyse a large scale adoption,” noted Sohinder Gill, director general, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles.

One way to do this, while also creating demand for manufacturers, would be to ask business houses who use a large number of vehicles to convert to electric. Sources say such a proposal is already under consideration, where cab companies might be asked to convert a certain percentage of their fleets to electric vehicles.  “Levying a miniscule green cess on (conventional) vehicles can also create enough of a kitty to subsidise EVs,” Gill added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
electric vehicle cars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp