Government announces 5 percent grant to exporters of non-basmati rice for four months

The time period of subsidy will be from December 2018 to March 2019

Published: 23rd November 2018 02:47 PM

A woman winnows rice in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 10, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)

By Reuters

MUMBAI: India, the world's biggest rice exporter, will give incentives for non-basmati rice shipments to help boost flagging overseas sales, the government said in an order reviewed by Reuters.

The government will give a subsidy of 5 per cent for non-basmati rice exports for the four months to March 25, 2019, the trade ministry said in the order dated Nov. 22.

The subsidy will help accelerate exports in the next few months, Nitin Gupta, vice president of the rice business at Olam India, told Reuters.

India's non-basmati rice exports have weakened this year despite a weaker rupee that makes the grain cheaper for holders of other currencies.

India's rice exports fell 9.6 per cent to 5.8 million tonnes in the first six months of the financial year that began in April, according to official government data, as Bangladesh, a leading buyer, cut purchases due to a bumper harvest.

The decision to give financial support for non-basmati rice exports would also help keep local prices steady, especially when new-season supplies tend to drag prices down, said B. V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association.

New-season rice supplies have already started arriving in the local market.

Rice Exports Indian rice Basmati rice Non-basmati rice Export subsidy

