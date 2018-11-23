Home Business

MeToo: Sotheby India MD Gaurav Bhatia​ goes on leave over harassment allegations​

Bhatia has taken a "leave of absence" pending a probe into the allegations, said Sothebys India.

Published: 23rd November 2018 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Me Too

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

 

MUMBAI: The Managing Director of Sothebys India, Gaurav Bhatia, has proceeded on leave after a series of sexual harassment allegations against him on social media.

A statement by the auction house Friday said Bhatia has taken a "leave of absence" pending a probe into the allegations.

"In light of recent anonymous allegations that have surfaced on social media, Gaurav Bhatia has agreed to take a leave of absence while a formal inquiry continues," the statement said.

"Harassment of any type has no place at Sothebys and we will thoroughly investigate these allegations with Gauravs full cooperation," it said.

According to complaints posted on Instagram, Bhatia touched the 'victims' inappropriately and forcibly tried to kiss them.

Bhatia, who has been with Sotheby's since 2016, has worked with the luxury brand LVMH for over a decade before joining the auction house.

The development comes at a crucial time for Sotheby's, which is slated to conduct its maiden art auction here next week.

A company website says Bhatia heads the south Asia operation and calls him as the "driving force" behind the inaugural auction in Mumbai.

The company statement said its employees under the leadership of Edward Gibbs, the chairman for Middle East and India, and Yamini Mehta, international head of Indian and South Asian Art, are "fully focused" on the auction.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaurav Bhatia Sotheby metoo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp