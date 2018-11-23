Home Business

Over Rs 1,600 crore transferred to 48.5 lakh mothers under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana

The scheme launched on January 1, 2017, provides an incentive of Rs 5000 in three installments to pregnant women bearing their first child.

Published: 23rd November 2018 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 06:27 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has transferred over Rs 1,600 crore to eligible mothers under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana through direct benefit transfer till Friday, Centre for Digital Financial Inclusion (CDFI) that uses technology for financial inclusion said.

"Rs 16,04,66,63,000 transferred through direct benefit transfer to 48.5 lakh women," CDFI said.

The non-profit organisation CDFI conceptualised, designed and implemented the PMMVY-CAS (Common Application Software) System through which disbursements were made.

The programme, which became applicable from January 1, 2017 provides a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 in three instalments to pregnant women and lactating mothers for the first child through Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT).

Comments(4)

  • Sumant Mishra
    Main Bokaro k jaridih prakhand main rahta hu Aur meri bachi ka janm 31/July 2018 Ko bokaro hospital main hua hai laykin mughe AVI tak ek Paisa v nahi Mila
    3 days ago reply

  • Deepak
    How to apply pragancy incentive
    6 days ago reply

  • Bappa Hazra
    Mera GaonWest Bengal district Hooghly
    6 days ago reply

  • R S Prusty
    In Odisha there is a scheme named Mamata For the same purpose like PMMVY since long. Is PMMVY is implemented in Odisha in addition to Mamata?
    6 days ago reply
