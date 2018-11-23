Home Business

‘Ready to deliver any EV to Indian market’

CNG-powered car market has a very high potential. We have launched the All New SANTRO in CNG fitted variant, and it’s receiving tremendous response.

With its all-electric SUV Kona set to launch in 2019,  YK Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India tells Jonathan Ananda that the firm is ready to take on the new market. Excerpts: 

What is your plan in the EV space for India? 
We will be strengthening our lineup with nine new models, which will include two facelifts, two new segment vehicles, four full model change and an electric vehicle in 2018-2020. We are fully prepared to deliver every type of electric vehicle including hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles for Indian consumers. We will launch India’s first electric SUV by next year.
 
Where would Hyundai manufacture these models? 
These products would be manufactured at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Chennai. The localisation level is product specific, but most products in our line-up are localised up to 90 per cent, except CBUs and CKD...

How are you preparing to meet demand? 
We utilise around 90 per cent of production capacity  now and are gearing up to produce electric vehicles in India. To meet the growing demand, we will increase production capacity from 7.13 lakh units to 7.50 lakh units in 2019.
 
Opportunities in CNG/LPG space seems to be attractive too…
CNG-powered car market has a very high potential. We have launched the All New SANTRO in CNG fitted variant, and it’s receiving tremendous response. Out of the total bookings received, 21 per cent are for CNG driven SANTROs. 
 
How has the response to the new SANTRO been? 
It has created strong excitement in the market... and clocked bookings of over 35,000 units in less than a month.

