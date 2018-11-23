Home Business

SpiceJet launches direct flight from Delhi to Hong Kong

SpiceJet is the only domestic budget airline to have a direct flight in this route with one-way fares starting from Rs 12,997.

Published: 23rd November 2018 05:12 PM

SpiceJet

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Budget carrier SpiceJet, on Friday, launched a daily direct flight service to Hong Kong from New Delhi, seeking to tap the growing business and leisure travel demand, besides eyeing the Indian students' community there.

Following the introduction of the new service, SpiceJet offers over 2,500 seats per week on the Delhi-Hong Kong-Delhi route, which will be serviced by the latest 189-seater Boeing 737 Max plane, the airline said in a release.

With this, SpiceJet has become the only domestic budget carrier operating a direct flight on the route, it added.

"We are delighted to launch our direct flight on the Delhi-Hong Kong route. We see tremendous potential in this sector. We have already witnessed a huge demand on this sector and foresee that this will only grow in the coming days," said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer, SpiceJet.

Besides Hong Kong, the Gurugram-based airline also flies to Colombo, Dubai, Dhaka, Kabul, Male and Muscat. Passengers flying to Delhi will now be able to access SpiceJet's 48 connections within India, the release said.

