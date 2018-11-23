SriLankan Airlines to connect with more Indian cities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SriLankan Airlines plans to connect more Indian cities with Colombo as India is an important market for the carrier, a senior official said Friday.

Currently, the national carrier of Sri Lanka operates 122 flights every week from 13 destinations in India.

"India will be an important market for expansion for the airline. We plan to fly to more destinations (in India)," SriLankan Airlines' Manager (North India) Chinthaka Weerasinghe said.

He was speaking at a briefing here to mark the airline's 25 years of operations in India. The carrier commenced its flights to the national capital in June 1993.

The airline is also working with STIC Travels, its General Sales Agent (GSA), and Sri Lanka Tourism to further increase the number of air travellers to the country.

It has a codeshare agreement with Air India. Code sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

The Sri Lankan carrier has services to Chennai and Kochi, among other destinations. As per its website, SriLankan Airlines has a fleet of 27 Airbus planes, including 13 A330 aircraft.