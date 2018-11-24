Home Business

Agriculture sector aims to attract Rs 1,500 crore at global investors meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government aims to attract at least Rs 1,500-crore investment in the agriculture sector during the global investors meet (GIM) scheduled for January next year. According to official sources, the government has chalked out a blueprint to urge corporate firms to invest in setting up food parks, food processing units and micro-irrigation systems in the state.

Besides, the government will leave no stone unturned to convince companies to invest in food and beverages processing units, contract farming in agriculture and horticulture, food and agriculture business parks. The government sees a lot of potentials even in the meat and poultry processing sector and export-oriented processing units.

The state contributes 4.5 per cent to India’s foodgrain production, 3 per cent to India’s vegetable production and 5.5 per cent to India’s fruit production.  It contributes 7 per cent to India’s food processing output. The figures speak volumes for Tamil Nadu’s agriculture scenario. Hence the government intends to put its best foot forward to attract investors to invest in the agriculture sector, said an official source.

The website, prepared by the for the promotion of the GIM scheduled for January 23 and 24, clearly says the government has plans to bring a new law on contract farming and is also in the process of formulating a new food processing policy for benefit of investors. Even the government has plans to provide different kinds of subsidies to attract investors.

“The state has good infrastructure and logistics for agriculture-related industries. And the state will immensely benefit if government’s plans yield desired results,” said a retired official of the agriculture department. The government website says that at least, 70 per cent of the population in the state is engaged in agriculture and allied activities and so attracting a major chunk of investment will be highly beneficial to the State.

