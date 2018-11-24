Home Business

Flipkart’s USD 16 billion sale shows that Indian startups can create huge valuations

Closer home, the Chinese economy went from $191 billion to $12 trillion, and the Indian economy went from $183 billion to $2.6 trillion during the same period.

Published: 24th November 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen on the company's office in Bengaluru. | Reuters

By Express News Service

In 2017, global GDP figures touched $80 trillion from just $11 trillion in 1980. The introduction of disruptive technologies like the personal computer, internet, mobile phones and social media have been key drivers for this growth. Today, the most valuable companies in the world are Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Microsoft — all tech companies.

Closer home, the Chinese economy went from $191 billion to $12 trillion, and the Indian economy went from $183 billion to $2.6 trillion during the same period. China took advantage of the opportunity created by computing and became the digital manufacturing hub for the world, opening its economy for foreign direct investment from 1980 onwards.

Kris Gopalakrishnan
Chairman, Axilor Ventures & 
Co-founder Infosys

On the other hand, India opened its economy only in 1991 and its exposure to the opportunity created by computing was limited to providing IT services to multinational corporations. But today, we have a vibrant startup ecosystem and our large domestic market of 1.3 billion people is adopting digital technologies powered by mobile technologies. The valuation of $16 billion at which Flipkart was sold is an indicator of the opportunity in the future. 

We have today 20+ startups valued at more than $1 billion. This number will double over the next 5 years. If our economy continues to grow at 7-8 per cent annually, we will become a $10 trillion economy in the next 20 years. The per capita income will grow from $2,000 to $7,000. By purchasing power parity, this is equivalent to $20,000 and the middle class will be more than 60 per cent of the population, or 800 million, at least.

In India, we are now creating new products that are better, cheaper, provide equal or better results and are environmentally sustainable. I will use a few examples from healthcare, but this is true for many industry sectors. Niramai (www.niramai.com) does breast cancer screening using thermal images. Here, the need for trained technicians and radiologists is reduced. Thermal cameras are significantly lower in cost to X-Ray tomography machines (by a factor of 10). And since thermal cameras are portable, breast cancer screening can be done using mobile vans and in semi-urban and rural locations.

Sigtuple (www.sigtuple.com) is another example of a similar phenomenon. Sigtuple can disrupt how medical laboratories test blood smears for pathogens. In India, we can conduct scientific research and field trials at lower costs. This means that it is going to be cheaper and affordable to a larger percentage of the population. 

Bugworks (www.bugworksresearch.com) is one of the companies doing research in finding drugs for combating antimicrobial resistance. Flipkart and its sale at $16 billion has shown that we can create huge valuations. There are at least 20+ unicorns in India today and this number will increase in the next 5-10 years. Hence, I am optimistic about our future and the opportunity it provides to create world-class, global businesses in India. 

All across the world, the computing model is going through a transformation from algorithm-based problem solving to artificial intelligence and machine learning. This breakthrough will change the way computers are used. While current repetitive or mechanical jobs might be affected, future jobs promise to be more enriching with computers augmenting human capabilities and intelligence.
(Views expressed by the writer are personal) 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian startups Indian economy Flipkart

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp