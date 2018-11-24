Home Business

UST Global opens new centre in Hyerabad

The IT hiring, which was witnessing a slowdown in the last couple of years, is slowly picking up.

Published: 24th November 2018 04:56 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The US-based UST Global on Friday announced its new delivery centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, as part of its India expansion plans. The company will also add 1,000 people by the end of 2019 at its new location.

The IT hiring, which was witnessing a slowdown in the last couple of years, is slowly picking up. The opening of new centres will give a fillip to employment generation. In the second quarter of 2018-19 financial year, India’s top IT majors had witnessed a strong net addition of employees.

UST Global’s new centre is located in Cyber Pearl, Hi-Tech City in Hyderabad and would be led by Harilal Neelakantan. According to UST, the key focus of its Hyderabad delivery center will be to support its global banking, financial and insurance services, and healthcare, retail, technology, media, telecom and semiconductor clients. 

“Hyderabad is a key market for us with an existing portfolio of clients, vast business opportunities and promising talent. We are very excited to inaugurate and add the Hyderabad office to our growing portfolio of delivery centers,” said Alexander Varghese, chief administrative officer and country head, UST Global.
With regional headquarters in California, Singapore and London, UST has 35 offices across the world.

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, said, “Telangana is well-positioned in terms of infrastructure and talent to host organisations focused on digital and high technology like UST Global.”

The company, which counts 50 Fortune 500 companies as its clients, is investing in capacity building and also funding new-age companies to focus on digital. Recently, it had invested an undisclosed amount in Israeli cybersecurity company XM Cyber as part of the latter’s $22 million funding round.

