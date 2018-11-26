Home Business

IndiGo passengers will have to shell out extra for web check-in

The revised policy is effective from November 14 and IndiGo will charge between Rs 100-800 for such selection online, depending upon the position of the seat.

Published: 26th November 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Passengers of no-frills carrier IndiGo will have to shell out up to Rs 800 extra if they opt for web check-in, as the airline has revised its policy.

"As per our revised policy all seats are chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability," IndiGo said in a series of tweets Sunday.

The Gurugram-headquartered airline reported its first quarterly loss at Rs 651 crore in July-September period amid high fuel cost and rupee depreciation.

The revised policy is effective from November 14, it said.

Accordingly, IndiGo will charge between Rs 100-800 for such selection online, depending upon the position of the seat.

For web check-in of a first-row seat, a passenger will have to pay as much as Rs 800 extra, while a non-reclining seat in row 12, which is next to the emergency exit, will cost an additional Rs 600 when selected online.

A middle seat in the last row will cost Rs 100 more, as per the revised charges.

Earlier, the budget carrier charged only for particular types of seats like a window or aisle seat or seat having extra legroom when passenger opted for online selection.

