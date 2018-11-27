Home Business

In a dig at IndiGo, Railways asks passengers to check-in to good old trains

IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of nearly 43 per cent, has been levying charges for web check-in from November 14.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Why pay a premium for web-checkins on flights. When you can just take a train?" the railways tweeted Monday, in an apparent dig at budget carrier IndiGo's decision to levy charges for web check-in for all seats.

This is the second time in the past week the railways has cashed in on an opportunity to wrest passengers from the airlines.

"No need to pay extra charges for Web-Checkins. No long queues for checking in your luggage. Avoid unreasonable tariff & reduce your carbon footprint by travelling on the good old Indian Railways at affordable rates," the tweet from the Ministry of Railways said.

The post was also shared on the ministry's Facebook page.

IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of nearly 43 per cent, has been levying charges for web check-in from November 14.

Against the backdrop of questions being raised about the airline's move, especially on social media, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said it would review the decision.

In the July-September quarter, all the three listed carriers -- IndiGo, SpiceJet and Jet Airways -- were in the red as they dealt with spiralling operational costs, forcing them to look for ways to increase their revenues from ancillary services.

Last Thursday, the closure of a runway at the Delhi airport since November 15 prompted the railways to increase coaches in its trains between Mumbai and Delhi, as airfares skyrocketed by 86 per cent.

The national transporter prepared to ferry around 500 additional passengers daily throughout the closure.

However, it has not always been the railways that has tried to make the most of airlines' woes.

Just after the flexi-fare scheme was introduced by the railways in 2016, Air India brought out posters that went viral on social media: "Now Air India SPOT FARES cheaper than Rajdhani (IIA) FLEXI FARES."

Incidentally, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani was the chief managing director of Air India in 2016.

Last month, the railways had scrapped the flexi-fares in 15 premium trains in which the occupancy is less than 50 per cent throughout the year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigo IndiGo Web Check-In Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp