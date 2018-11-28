Home Business

Moody’s downgrades Yes Bank one notch

The outlook, it said, has been changed to negative from stable.

Published: 28th November 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

File Image of Yes Bank for representational purpose

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The series of top exits at Yes Bank, and corporate governance issues have led to Moody’s downgrading the bank’s foreign currency issuer ratings by two notches and a change in outlook to Negative. Moody’s downgraded the bank’s foreign and local currency bank deposits ratings to Ba1/NP from Baa3/Prime-3, and baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba2 from ba1. However, Moody’s reaffirmed the bank’s counterparty risk assessment (CR assessment) of Baa3/p-3.

The outlook, it said, has been changed to negative from stable.

“The rating action considers the resignation of various members of the bank’s Board of Directors — which, when seen in conjunction with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) directive in September, 2018 to restrict the term of the bank’s MD&CEO as well as founder, Rana Kapoor, till 31 January, 2019 — have raised Moody’s concerns over corporate governance,” Moody’s said.

Though the bank’s “reported credit fundamentals remain stable, the developments surrounding the transition in leadership as well as the governance issues are credit negative because they complicate management’s effective implementation of the bank’s long-term strategy,” Moody’s said. This it feels could “constrain” the bank’s ability to raise new capital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank Moody’s

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp