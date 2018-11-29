IndiGo to commence services on Bhopal-Hyderabad route from January

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Budget airline IndiGo on Wednesday said that it will introduce daily non-stop flights between Bhopal-Hyderabad and Jabalpur-Hyderabad from January 2019.

"The airline is introducing daily non-stop flights between Bhopal-Hyderabad and Jabalpur-Hyderabad. In Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal and Jabalpur will be the 2nd and 3rd cities IndiGo will be flying to, after Indore," the airline said in a statement.

Additionally, the airline will also operate its 4th daily return flight between Hyderabad-Tirupati. All new services will commence effective January 2019.