Sterlite Copper 'has always been environmentally conscious': CEO

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) committee, he said, has followed due process to independently investigate and hear both sides of the argument.

Published: 29th November 2018 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sterlite Copper

Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sterlite Copper said Wednesday it has always been environmentally conscious and followed all regulations laid down by law.

The statement comes on the day when a panel constituted by NGT to decide Vedanta's plea challenging closure of its copper plant at Tuticorin told the green panel that the shutdown was not sustainable as it was "against the principles of natural justice".

"We as a company have always been environmentally conscious in every aspect of our operations and have followed all regulations laid down by law," Sterlite Copper CEO P Ramnath said in a statement.

READ| Panel calls government order shutting Sterlite unit unjust, Tamil Nadu says report is lopsided

"As a company, we have always been concerned about the wellbeing of our employees, the villages in and around our plant, our stakeholders and the people of Thoothukudi and shall always remain committed to the same," Ramnath said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) committee, he said, has followed due process to independently investigate and hear both sides of the argument.

"They have submitted their report to the NGT and the operative paragraphs of the report were read out in the open court which mentioned that the orders passed by the Tamil Nadu government are against the principles of natural justice," he added.

The points raised in the orders passed or other additional issues raised are not grievous and does not justify permanent closure of the factory, he added.

The committee has also proposed certain recommendations to be compiled by both company and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the CEO said.

"We are yet to receive the report and will go through in detail to study the recommendations.

Both parties have been given liberty to file their submissions with respect to the report or otherwise within a period of one week from today and the matter is posted for further hearing on Dec 7, 2018," he said.

The company expressed the hope that the verdict will now be given soon for life to come back to normalcy for the 25,000 families impacted by the closure.

The Tamil Nadu government on May 28 ordered the state pollution control board to seal and "permanently" close the mining group's copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.

