Home Business

US lawsuit win: TCS says will continue to invest in people irrespective of their national origin

A California jury unanimously sided with TCS, saying the Indian company did not discriminate against non-south Asian workers in the US as alleged in a lawsuit.

Published: 29th November 2018 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. (File |Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's largest software firm TCS Thursday said that its employee hiring and retention practices are based purely on capabilities, "irrespective" of background or national origin, as a US jury ruled in favour of the company in a case involving charges of discrimination.

A California jury unanimously sided with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saying the Indian company did not discriminate against non-south Asian workers in the US as alleged in a lawsuit, marking a significant win for the Indian IT outsourcing industry.

"We have always maintained, the claims made in this case were baseless and we are gratified that the jury agreed.

So the decisions we make about the hiring and retention of employees are based purely on their capabilities and fit in serving our customers' business needs," a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) spokesperson said in a statement here.

The success of TCS rests on the talents, expertise and deep industry knowledge of its employees, who help customers in growth and transformation journeys, the spokesperson added.

The company asserted it will continue to invest in its people, impart digital training and empower them to succeed at TCS and enable customers' success, "irrespective of their background or national origin".

Describing itself as a "global company", TCS said that United States - where it has been operating for over 40 years - is world's business and technology leader and very important to the company.

"Skilled American workers are critical to the success of the US business and to the nation's economic success, and we will continue to invest heavily in the country's workforce, academic alliances and our extensive youth STEM education initiatives," TCS spokesperson said.

According to a report in legal news portal law360.

com, the unanimous nine-member jury found in an Oakland, California court Wednesday that the TCS did not have a "pattern or practice" of intentionally discriminating against non-south Asian workers due to their race or national origin.

The verdict came after one day of deliberations, ending a trial that began on November 5 over a class action lawsuit brought by three former TCS employees, Christopher Slaight, Seyed Amir Masoudi and Nobel Mandili, who claimed in the suit that they received fewer work opportunities and were eventually fired because of their races and national origins.

The report said that their attorney presented data claiming that the company has fired less than one per cent of its south Asian employees, who are mostly Indian, in the US, compared with 10.

6 per cent of its non-south Asian employees.

The suit also alleged that the TCS let go of 78 per cent of its non-south Asian workers who were taken off job assignments, or "benched" from work, between 2011 and 2014, while only 22 per cent of benched south Asians were fired, even though they made up half of the company's US workforce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TCS Indian IT outsourcing industry lawsuit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp