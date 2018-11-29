Home Business

Yes Bank shares tank 9.5% per cent in intra-day on Icra downgrade; trim losses later

Shares of Yes Bank had slumped nearly 12 per cent Wednesday also after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the company's ratings to non-investment grade.

Published: 29th November 2018 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Yes_Bank_branch

Yes Bank (Photo: Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Yes Bank tumbled 9.5 per cent in intra-day trade Thursday after Icra downgraded the company's long-term ratings.

The stock, however, managed to restrict the fall later, trimming most of its sharp early losses and ended at Rs 160.45, down 0.77 per cent on BSE.

Intra-day, it slumped 9 per cent to Rs 147 -- its 52-week low. At NSE, shares of the company dropped 9.46 per cent to Rs 146. 75 -- its one year low during the trade.

It, however, settled 1 per cent lower at Rs 160.45.

After Moody's downgraded it citing poor corporate governance, its domestic arm Icra Wednesday followed suit, downgrading Yes Bank's long-term ratings.

"The rating downgrade considers the series of resignations from the board of directors, which raises concerns on corporate governance at the bank," Icra said in a note Wednesday.

Shares of Yes Bank had slumped nearly 12 per cent Wednesday also after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the company's ratings to non-investment grade and changed outlook to negative from stable.

