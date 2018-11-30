Home Business

Rupee rises 21 paise to 3-month high of 69.64 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 69.68 and rose further to quote at 69.64, showing a rise of 21 paise over its previous close.

Published: 30th November 2018 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rising for the fourth straight day, the rupee climbed 21 paise to a three month high of 69.64 against the US dollar in early trade Friday, amid weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas and a higher opening of domestic equities.

Forex traders said, increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks and sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 69.68 and rose further to quote at 69.64, showing a rise of 21 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday the rupee had vaulted 77 paise to a three-month high of 69.85 per US dollar.

The local unit also gathered momentum following easing crude oil prices, which slipped below the USD 60 per dollar mark as investors fretted over a supply glut.

Globally, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.42 per cent up at USD 59.76 per barrel.

Meanwhile, on net basis, foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 823.47 crore, while DIIs purchased share to the tune of Rs 973.31 crore Thursday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained over 150 points and the NSE Nifty began the December derivatives series by hitting the 10,900 mark in early trade Friday on positive cues from other Asian bourses ahead of the two-day G20 Summit.

The 30-share index rose 175.75 points, or 0.49 per cent, to trade at 36,346.16.

In a similar movement, the NSE Nifty breached the 10,900 marks, and was trading 50.45 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 10,909.15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rupee dollar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp