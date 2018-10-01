Home Business

Government to ensure liquidity for IL&FS to prevent defaults: Finance Ministry

The infrastructure company is currently looking for an equity injection after a subsidiary failed to make interest payments.

Published: 01st October 2018 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government Monday said it stands fully committed to ensuring that needed liquidity is arranged for the debt-trapped IL&FS to prevent any more defaults in payment of loans by the non-banking financial company.

On a day when the Mumbai-bench of NCLT allowed the government to take over the board of IL&FS, the Finance Ministry in a statement said the move was essential to restore confidence in the financial market and hoped that financial institutions would provide the NBFC liquidity.

"There is an emergent need to immediately stop further financial defaults and also take measures to resolve defaulted dues to the claimants.

"This would require a combination of measures of asset sales, restructuring of some liabilities and fresh infusion of funds by the investors and lenders.

The confidence of the financial market in the credibility of the IL&FS management and the company needs to be restored," the ministry said.

Observing that the company continued to pay dividends and huge managerial pay-outs regardless of looming liquidity crisis, the statement said, "it shows that the management had lost total credibility.

" If further said that there have also been serious complaints on some of the companies for which an SFIO investigation has been ordered into the affairs of IL&FS and its subsidiaries.

The NCLT Monday approved reconstitution of IL&FS board appointing six members including Uday Kotak as non-executive chairman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IL&FS Finance Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC