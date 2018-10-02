Home Business

Wipro completes divestment of data centre operations in India

The divestment of data centre operations in India entailed a consideration of USD 6 million.

NEW DELHI: IT major Wipro Monday said it has completed the divestment of its data centre operations in India to Ensono.

In March, the Bengaluru-based company had said it will divest its hosted data centre services business, consisting of Wipro Data Centre and Cloud Services, Inc (US), a portion of data centre business in Germany and UK, and certain employees in India who support the said operations to Ensono for USD 405 million.

Then in June this year, the company had said it had completed divestment of Wipro Data Centre and Cloud Services, Inc, as well as data centre business in Germany and UK to Ensono for USD 399 million.

"As a further update, we would like to inform that the divestment of data centre operations in India to Ensono has been completed on September 30, 2018," Wipro said in a regulatory filing Monday.

The divestment of data centre operations in India entailed a consideration of USD 6 million.

In its March filing, Wipro had said the deal would see transition of eight data centres and over 900 employees of the hosted data centre services business to Ensono.

Also, Wipro was to make a strategic investment of USD 55 million in Ensono's combined entity.

The hosted data centre services business had become a part of Wipro when the IT services firm acquired Infocrossing Inc in 2007.

