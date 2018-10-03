Narayana Medical College, Nellore, Emerging as a Leading Medical College Globally

By Online MI

Meta: Narayana Medical College, Nellore is emerging as a leading medical college and hospital facility globally. It has state of the art infrastructure, excellent faculty and most advanced research facilities.

Narayana Medical College, Nellore was established in 1999. Dr. P. Narayana is its founder. Born in 1957 at Nellore, Dr. P. Narayana is a post graduate in Statistics. In fact, he is the founder of the entire Narayana Group of Educational Institutions.

Accreditations

Narayana College has several accreditations such as:

NAAC- A+.

NABL

NABB

DSIR

Campus and Building

It has a sprawling lush green campus spread over 134 acres of land with a built-up area of 25, 00, 000 square feet.

The builders and planners have left no stone unturned to make it an eco-friendly campus.

Narayana Medical Campus has won the AP State Government’s Best Green Campus Award.

The lush green area has around 14,000 trees planted across the campus. The other eco-friendly measures taken in the campus include rainwater harvesting, solar energy utilization, carbon neutralization, e-waste management and solar energy utilization.

Apart from that, it also has energy saving lamps and a sewage treatment plant (STP).

The entire campus has Wi-Fi connectivity to facilitate students study anywhere they want. .

The campus also has special facilities for the handicapped. In fact, it can be called a Divyangan friendly campus.

For security purposes the entire campus is under CCTV surveillance.

The sister institutions of Narayana Medical College

It has the following four sister institutions:

• Narayana Dental College

• Narayana Nursing College

• Narayana Physiotherapy College

• Narayana Institute of allied Health Sciences

Annual intake of students

The medical college has 250 seats for MBBS, 148 seats for post graduation in Broad Speciality and 20 seats for Super Speciality. The number of seats allocated for PhD students is 10.

There are around 4,700 students in the campus. The training of students, interns and residents take place in Rural Health Training Centre.

There are various departments and each department conducts regular workshops, CMEs, and guest lectures of interdisciplinary nature to deliver quality education to the students.

Rural Health Training Centre also runs cancer screening programme ASTHRA for oral, cervical and breast cancer.

Advanced methods of teaching

The medical college offers innovative methods of teaching, learning and evaluation in order to provide the best education possible.

These methods include video assisted dissection and computer assisted learning.

Apart from that online paper correction facilities and remedial measures for slow learners are also available.

Medical college also offers CCC class rooms and clinical and community integration programs.

Our commitment to offer quality education results in around 6-7 toppers consistently coming from Narayana Medical College, Nellore at university examinations.

At present, there are 326 faculty members and 321 residents.

Library

Narayana Medical College has a big library with 4000 square feet of area. There are 25,000 books and 250 journals in the library.

Research

With ongoing research in micronutrients, stem cell biology, and genetics and cancer, psychiatric illnesses such that ADHD are also included. Research is also going on in the field of virtual biomedicine.

Our research partners include Willys Online Research Methodology and Online Training.

The medical college also runs Cochrane Asia Faculty Development Programmes on research methodology.

Undergraduate students are encouraged to participate in STS Projects of ICMR, Anveshana.

Last year around 107 research papers were published

Hospital

Narayana Medical College has a 1500 bed teaching hospital. The hospital handles around 3500 outpatients and 950 indoor patients everyday. Usually, the bed occupancy rate is around 80%.

The medical college also runs the flagship programme such as Narayana Matru Seva Program and Narayana Arogya Mastu.

There is an approved centre for organ donation named as Jeevandhan.

Hospital also has arrangements for kidney transplantation.

Medical college publishes a quarterly journal, which is reviewed and indexed by institutional peers.

Some of the the faculty members at the hospital come from the board of studies at affiliated universities and other state universities.

The hospital has a digital valuation centre and digital mission mode operation facility for students and faculty.

The hospital has a medical education unit for teacher training which is MCI approved.

Collaborations

Narayana Medical College has collaborations with Harvard University, North Texas University and Lincoln University.

Sports

The medical college has play fields and synthetic courts for tennis, badminton and many other games. It also has a multi-station gym.

Academic excellence

Narayana Medical College emerged as a dominant player with 8 out of 10 top ranks at first MBBS Dr NTR University of Health Sciences 2018 results.

Narayana Junior College

Narayana Junior College (NJC) is an integral part of the Narayana Group since the beginning. Established in the year 1979, it has strong branch network across the country. With more than 500 branches and 5 lakh+ students being educated in standards XIth and XIIth, it is also known for preparing students for India’s leading institutes such as IIT's and NIT's.

Each year NJC successfully helps around 1000 aspirants to get into different IITs and around 3000 students into NIT's. [Source: Wikipedia]

Contact details:

Dr S Vijaya Kumar

Academic Coordinator

Email : drsvijaykumar@narayanamedicalcollege.com