Tata Starbucks appoints Navin Gurnaney as CEO

By PTI

MUMBAI: Starbucks on Wednesday announced the appointment of Navin Gurnaney as the new chief executive beginning January 1, 2019, to replace Sumitro Ghosh, who is returning to the US for a role within Starbucks.

Gurnaney will be the third head of the company since its entry in October 2012 and will be responsible for driving the overall strategic direction and vision and further strengthening business.

He is returning to Starbucks after first joining in 2004 where he was a leader on US business for eight years.

Starbucks entered the domestic market in October 2012 through an equal joint venture with Tata Global Beverages and currently operates 128 stores.

Suzuki rolls out RMZ series of off-roader bikes: Suzuki Motorcycle India Wednesday launched their global flagship motocross bikes, RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 and are priced at Rs 7,10,000 and Rs 8,31,000 respectively.

While the RM-Z250 is powered with 249cm3, 4-stroke, fuel injection engine boasting light and compact design, the RM-Z450 is equipped with 449 cm3, 4-stroke, fuel injection and is the first motocross bike to adopt new balance free rear cushion suspension, the company said in a statement.

TataCom acquires mobility, IoT specialist: Teleena Tata Communications has agreed to take over Teleena, the Netherlands-based Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity specialist and mobile virtual network enabler for an undisclosed sum.

This acquisition follows Tata Communications' investment in Teleena in January 2017, when the company became the single largest shareholder with a 35 per cent stake.

Its technology reduces the operational complexity and cost of mobility and IoT deployments for businesses, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The acquisition is an investment in technology and talent to complement Tata Communications' growth strategy in the global mobility and IoT market.

Suzlon commissions tallest concrete tubular tower: Suzlon has commissioned a 140-meter wind tower, which it claimed is the tallest hybrid concrete tubular tower at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

The new tower will make low wind sites viable.

The concrete tower was constructed onsite, using pre-cast in-situ, ensuring control on quality and internally reinforced with high strength steel cables, it said Wednesday.