Bengaluru airport awards Rs 3,036-crore order to L&T to build Terminal-2

Published: 04th October 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru airport | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Buildings & Factories vertical of Larsen & Toubro has bagged an order of Rs 3,036 crore to construct the Terminal-2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (BIAL) in Bengaluru.

Once the project is completed, the phase one of T2 will increase the airport’s capacity by 25 million passengers per annum.

The work will include design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of Terminal-2. It will incorporate integration of services and utilities with the airport’s system, support facilities and buildings.

“Our association with BIAL has been long and we are confident of delivering this project to the complete satisfaction of our customer,” said SN Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, on Wednesday.

L&T Construction is also currently building the New South Parallel Runway, apron and other auxiliary buildings at the Bengaluru airport.

The Bengaluru airport is presently the busiest airport in South India and the third largest in the country. It has served 26.91 million passengers last year.

