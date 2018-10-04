Comcast secures over 75 per cent of Sky shares

By Reuters

LONDON: Comcast said it had secured over 75 per cent of Sky's shares, bringing it closer to finalising the 40 billion USD takeovers of the British pay-TV group.

U.S. cable company Comcast has previously said it hoped the acquisition would complete by the end of October.

Last month, Comcast emerged triumphant in the long-running battle for Sky after it beat Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox in an auction.

Comcast said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that by Oct. 9 when its acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's 39 per cent stake completes, it will hold or have received acceptances in respect of over 75 per cent of Sky's share capital.

The company said a further announcement will be made in due course.