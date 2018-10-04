Home Business

Toyota, SoftBank to partner in future car technologies

The partnership between Japan's top automaker and tech firm shows that even the biggest, well-funded players fear being left behind in the race to develop self-driving and connected cars.

Published: 04th October 2018 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Toyota logo used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp and SoftBank Group Corp said they would team up to develop new transport services, adding to a slew of deals aimed at sharing costs and securing expertise in technologies which promise to drastically change the way people use cars.

The partnership between Japan's top automaker and tech firm shows that even the biggest, well-funded players fear being left behind in the race to develop self-driving and connected cars.

The companies said in a statement they will form a new joint venture would be called MONET, short for mobility network, that will start with 2 billion yen ($17.5 million) in capital. SoftBank will hold a 50.25 percent stake with Toyota owning the rest.

The news comes a day after Honda Motor Co Ltd said it would invest $2.75 billion and take a 5.7 percent stake in General Motors Co's Cruise self-driving vehicle unit, in which SoftBank is also an investor.

Also on Wednesday, Daimler AG and Renault said they may expand their cooperation to batteries, self-driving vehicles and mobility services.

Toyota and SoftBank do not have any major partnerships in mobility technologies at the moment, although both are developing technologies for self-driving vehicles, car sharing and other services.

Both have investments and partnerships with Uber Technologies and ride-hailing firm Grab, and Didi Chuxing.

Toyota, one of the world's largest automakers, has been developing automated driving and artificial intelligence technologies in-house and with its group suppliers, while acquiring some technology start-ups.

The automaker envisions the future of transportation services will include convoys of shuttle bus-sized, self-driving multi-purpose vehicles used, for instance, as pay-per-use mobile restaurants and hotels.

At the start of the year it said it was developing a service called "e-Palette" based on this concept. Amazon.com Inc, Didi, Uber and Pizza Hut are early partners in the project, and Toyota has said it plans to use e-Palette vehicles to ship athletes and guests around during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

SoftBank has its own autonomous vehicle unit, SB Drive, which has been developing self-driving technology for buses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices