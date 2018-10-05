Home Business

Rupee hits new low of 74.13, plunges 55 paise against US dollar

Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and fears of widening current account deficit in the wake of soaring crude oil prices.

Published: 05th October 2018

The domestic currency was quoted 55 paise lower at 74.13 against the dollar.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee on Friday crashed below the 74-level against the US dollar for the first time ever after the Reserve Bank kept its key policy rate unchanged.

The domestic currency was quoted 55 paise lower at 74.13 against the dollar soon after the RBI announced its monetary policy.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened higher at 73.56 a dollar against its previous record low closing of 73.58.

But, it failed to sustain the initial strength and fell back to breach the 74-mark.

On Thursday, the domestic unit plummeted by 24 paise to end at a record low of 73.58 a dollar.

The BSE Sensex too plunged by 584.53 points, or 1.66 per cent, to 34,584.63 in late afternoon trade.

Rupee USD RBI policy

