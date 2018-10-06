Bank of Baroda launches fortnight programme dedicated to farming community

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched a fortnight programme dedicated for the farming community with a view to giving a push to lending to the segment.

During the 15-day period that culminates on October 16, the bank would be holding loan fair at various places in the country, BoB director Gopal Krishan Agarwal told reporters here.

Various products would be available at the 'Loan Mela' and farmers can access these products as per their needs and requirement under a single roof, he said.

Besides, he said, financial literacy camps would also be organised at various places.

The bank has decided to celebrate October 16 that coincides with World Food Day, as Baroda Kisan Diwas.