Home Business

Huge opportunities for Russian startups in India: DIPP Secretary

Ramesh Abhishek said that the government is committed to strengthening the ecosystem from the government side.

Published: 06th October 2018 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is taking several steps to strengthen the ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs and there are huge opportunities that exist in India for Russian startups, a top official said Friday.

Secretary in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Ramesh Abhishek said more steps are required to promote the growth of startups in India.

"We need to do more like we need more VCs, incubators, angel funds, market support and easier regulations. Many things have been done but it is a work in progress, we need to do more," he said here at a session of the Russia-India Business Summit, organised by CII.

He said that the government is committed to strengthening the ecosystem from the government side.

"We are trying to see the challenges of society can be resolved addressed by innovative solutions of startups," he said adding for Russian startups "lot of opportunities are there in India".

On January 2016, the government unveiled a slew of incentives to boost start-up businesses, offering them a tax holiday, inspector raj-free regime and capital gains tax exemption as part of the start-up action plan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DIPP Secretary Russian startup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices