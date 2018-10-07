Home Business

Ikea not to hike prices of low-end furniture products

Deputy Country Manager Patrik said Ikea is a global company and it would appreciate global trade, but would not be happy with trade barriers such as customs tariff or import duties.

Published: 07th October 2018 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

AP18221380474791

Ikea's first Indian store in Hyderabad. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Swedish furniture giant Ikea Sunday said it would not raise the prices of low-end furniture and furnishing products if the company costs increase due to Centre's recent hike in customs duty on some furnishing items to curb imports of non-essential goods.

"For now, we have not seen any repercussions, but if there is continuation of costs due to hike in customs duties on furniture and furnishing items, then at some point of time we would have to pass it (burden) on to customers, but we may do it on higher-end products, not lower-end, Deputy Country Manager Patrik Antoni told PTI here.

"So, customers can still be hopeful," he said.

Patrik said Ikea is a global company and it would appreciate global trade, but would not be happy with trade barriers such as customs tariff or import duties.

ALSO READ: IKEA to focus on omnichannel strategy for growth in Indian furniture market

He also said trade barriers will only affect 'ease of doing business,' which will, in the long run, affect customers.

The central government had on September 26 hiked customs duties on as many as 19 items, including jet fuel, Air Conditioners and refrigerators, with an aim to curb imports of non-essential goods.

Ikea imports most of the products it sells, and many are covered by the latest customs duty hike which includes tableware, kitchenware and household items made of plastic and travel bags, among others.

The total import bill on account of shipment of such items into the country last fiscal was Rs 86,000 crore.

Curbing non-essential imports was part of the five-pronged steps announced by the government to check widening current account deficit and capital outflows.

Ikea is planning to invest nearly Rs 3,000 crore in the next three years to open three fulfillment centres (packing warehouses) in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

The company would open the centres as an omni-channelling brand with large IKEA stores, city centre stores and online presence.

Ikea is set to open its second store in Mumbai later this year and would hold a ground-breaking ceremony on October 11 in Bengaluru.

By 2025, there would be over 25 stores across cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata with both online and offline approaches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IKEA furniture product

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated