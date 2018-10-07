Home Business

Indigo Airlines' nationwide system hit by technical snag

Indigo passengers at the Delhi airport reported long queues, delay and inconvenience caused by the system failure.

Published: 07th October 2018 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: IndiGo Airlines on Sunday reported a technical snag in its nationwide system which the budget carrier said was subsequently rectified.

Indigo passengers at the Delhi airport reported long queues, delay and inconvenience caused by the system failure.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around 90 minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now," an Indigo statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, the airline had also issued an advisory on Twitter over its system failure at all airports. It asked its passengers to contact the airline through Twitter, Facebook, its website or its contact number for assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indigo Airlines technical snag Delhi airport system failure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated