Home Business

Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover plans two-week shutdown of UK plant

JLR, however, stressed that it would not mean any job losses at the plant in Solihull, with workers continued to be paid during the shutdown period.

Published: 08th October 2018 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Jaguar, Ford, Tata, Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday revealed plans for a two-week shutdown of its West Midlands plant at the end of October to cope with weakening global demand for its luxury vehicles.

JLR, however, stressed that it would not mean any job losses at the plant in Solihull, with workers continued to be paid during the shutdown period.

"As part of the company's continued strategy for profitable growth, Jaguar Land Rover is focused on achieving operational efficiencies and will align supply to reflect fluctuating demand globally as required," a JLR statement said.

"The decision to introduce a two-week shutdown period later this month at Solihull is one example of actions we are taking to achieve this. Customer orders in the system will not be impacted and employees affected will be paid for the duration of the shutdown," it said.

The Solihull plant, where the Tata Group company produces its Range Rover and Jaguar models, will close from October 22.

It follows a move to a three-day week for around 2,000 workers at the firm's Castle Bromwich plant and an announcement in April to lay off 1,000 workers across its West Midlands' units.

Describing news of the two-week shutdown as "deeply troubling", Unite  the UK's biggest union for car workers  blamed the government's incompetence over its policies around diesel vehicles and Brexit negotiations for the continued stress on the country's car industry.

"Over the past decade Jaguar Land Rover workers have worked tirelessly to turn the carmaker's fortunes around. Ministers now risk turning them and their colleagues in the supply chain from hero to zero," said Unite national officer Des Quinn.

"The government must secure their future by getting a Brexit deal that secures frictionless tariff free trade with Europe. At the same time ministers must repair the damage done over diesel by supporting a just transition' to electric and alternative power vehicles as part of an industrial strategy," he said.

The news of the shutdown came as JLR released its September sales figures, which marked a 12.3 per cent year on year drop. Sales in China declined by 46.2 per cent, which the UK's biggest car-maker blamed on ongoing market uncertainty resulting from import duty changes and continued trade tensions.

"As a business we are continuing to experience challenging conditions in some of our key markets. Customer demand in China in particular has struggled to recover following changes in import tariffs in July and intensifying competition on price, while ongoing global negotiations on potential trade agreements have dampened purchase considerations," said Felix Brautigam, JLR Chief Commercial Officer.

The company said it expected lower tariffs on UK imports to be beneficial over the course of the year, with Brautigam highlighting positive customer response to new Jaguar products.

"The all-electric I-PACE and the sporty E-PACE compact SUV in particular, which have only recently joined our line-up in China, are driving demand globally," he said.

For Land Rover models, the company highlighted strong customer demand for the new Range Rover Velar and Range Rover and Range Rover Sport Plug-in Hybrid variants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots