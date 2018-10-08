Home Business

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari stresses on use of alternative fuels

Gadkari said in the forest areas of the country, there are such natural products through which different alternatives of fuel including ethanol can be prepared.

Published: 08th October 2018 11:39 PM

Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari Monday stressed on use of alternative sources of energy including bio ethanol amid rise in petroleum prices.

"Import of petrol is becoming difficult for the country and so we should look at the alternative sources of energy ...we should make full use of biofuel, methanol, and ethanol among others," the Union minister said while addressing the closing function of Indian International Science Festival (IISF) here.

Under the supervision of ministry of Science and Technology, cheap and eco-friendly alternatives have been successfully tried, Gadkari said, adding that his ministry has earned a lot of revenue through alternative fuel.

The union government has prepared a policy to purchase to such natural products from tribals, he said .

"We can remove our country's poverty with the help of science and technology ... the manner in which our scientists are working, India will definitely become economic super power, he said.

The minister said that we can now assure the Prime Minister who has given the concept of "New India " that we have people ready for making it a reality by 2022.

A web portal , 'Science India' was also launched on the occasion.

