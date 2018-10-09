Bank of Baroda to celebrate the spirit of farming community

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to commemorate and celebrate the spirit and strength of the country’s farming fraternity on ‘World Food Day’, Bank of Baroda (BoB) will observe October 16 as ‘Baroda Kisan Diwas/Baroda Uzhavar Day’. “This will be part of an initiative, Baroda Kisan Pakhwada, which will be held till October 16 across the bank’s 5,518 branches,” said an official from the Chennai zone.

The Chennai zone held a press meet at its zonal office in Mylapore recently, and some of the key points of the initiative were discussed by G Venkatesh, deputy general manager (deputy zonal head, Chennai zone) and Venkat Nishtala, deputy general manager, Chennai metro region.

The bank, through the initiative, aims to engage with the farming community and increase awareness about the latest farming trends, advancements, and various BoB schemes and plans. “BoB is playing a pivotal role in uplifting farmers’ community,” said an official.

The Baroda Kisan Credit Card Loan scheme for raising crops, loans for the establishment of protected cultivation projects, loans to farmers for construction of toilets, loans for minor irrigation, loans for purchase of agri implements and loans for consumption purpose are some of the BoB products focusing on the farming community.

The initiative will encourage the farming community to use these products, and boost the government’s effort to increase the income of farmers. “We are planning to organise credit camps across the zone to increase the agriculture credit under various agriculture lending schemes. We will also conduct more animal health camps, counselling services etc., during the celebration of Baroda Kisan Fortnight,” the official said.