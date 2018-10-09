Home Business

Bank of Baroda to celebrate the spirit of farming community

The initiative will encourage the farming community to use these products, and boost government’s effort to increase income of farmers.

Published: 09th October 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Bank of Baroda plans to organise credit camps across the Chennai zone to increase agriculture credit.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to commemorate and celebrate the spirit and strength of the country’s farming fraternity on ‘World Food Day’, Bank of Baroda (BoB) will observe October 16 as ‘Baroda Kisan Diwas/Baroda Uzhavar Day’. “This will be part of an initiative, Baroda Kisan Pakhwada, which will be held till October 16 across the bank’s 5,518 branches,” said an official from the Chennai zone.

The Chennai zone held a press meet at its zonal office in Mylapore recently, and some of the key points of the initiative were discussed by G Venkatesh, deputy general manager (deputy zonal head, Chennai zone) and Venkat Nishtala, deputy general manager, Chennai metro region.

The bank, through the initiative, aims to engage with the farming community and increase awareness about the latest farming trends, advancements, and various BoB schemes and plans. “BoB is playing a pivotal role in uplifting farmers’ community,” said an official.

The Baroda Kisan Credit Card Loan scheme for raising crops, loans for the establishment of protected cultivation projects, loans to farmers for construction of toilets, loans for minor irrigation, loans for purchase of agri implements and loans for consumption purpose are some of the BoB products focusing on the farming community.

The initiative will encourage the farming community to use these products, and boost the government’s effort to increase the income of farmers. “We are planning to organise credit camps across the zone to increase the agriculture credit under various agriculture lending schemes. We will also conduct more animal health camps, counselling services etc., during the celebration of Baroda Kisan Fortnight,” the official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bank of Baroda Farming community

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots