Home Business

CRISIL downgrades Spicejet ratings 

Delay in delivery of Boeing 737MAX aircraft further led to liquidity mismatch as the company was to receive healthy profits on sale and lease back transaction.

Published: 09th October 2018 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CRISIL Ratings on Tuesday downgraded Spice Jet’s bank facilities from ‘BBB Stable’ to ‘BB- Negative’ as it believes the company’s performance will remain under pressure in the near-to-medium term on higher jet fuel prices and delay in sale and lease back transactions on aircraft.

Operating costs will increase as airlines are not able to hike fares to compensate for higher fuel costs on intense competition, CRISIL said.

“Due to stretched liquidity, the company has sought a three-month relief window from its lessor towards payment of leases. Delay in delivery of Boeing 737MAX aircraft further led to liquidity mismatch as the company was to receive healthy profits on sale and lease back transaction,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Spicejet ratings  CRISIL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap