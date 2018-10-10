All new Tata Tigor launched in India at Rs 5.20 lakh

Home Business

The petrol variants of the model are priced between Rs 5.20 lakh and Rs 6.65 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh.

Published: 10th October 2018 01:54 PM

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors and Mayank Pareek, President - Passengers Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors at the launch of the all new Tigor. (Photo | Tata motors website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors Wednesday launched an updated version of its compact sedan Tigor, priced between Rs 5.20 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The compact sedan segment has been an important space for customers seeking premium-ness at best value coupled with bold and attractive looks," Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said.

The company is confident that the new Tigor will create excitement towards the brand, fostering the ongoing PV (passenger vehicles) growth journey, he added.

The petrol variants of the new Tigor are powered by 1.2 litre engine while the diesel trims come with 1.05 litre powertrain.

